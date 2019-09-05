Suspect arrested for shooting on South Parkway in LaGrange that left man injured

By Olivia Gunn | September 4, 2019 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 11:34 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in LaGrange Wednesday for a shooting on South Parkway.

Cornelius Potts is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and felony probation violation.

On August 23 shortly before 11 p.m., LaGrange police responded South Parkway in reference to a person being shot. The victim, William Massey, had been taken to a hospital for treatment by a private vehicle.

Massey said he and Potts had been in a disagreement, which led to Potts shooting him in the lower abdomen. Police say Potts fled the scene, possibly on foot, and was in possession of a firearm at the time. Massey was transported to a hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.

Police located Potts inside a room at the Econo Lodge hotel on Whitesville Road after receiving credible information. He was transported to the Troup County Jail.

