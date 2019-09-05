LaGrange police kill suspect after he shoots, kills sister and dogs on Riverside Dr.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is dead following a shooting on Riverside Lane in LaGrange on Thursday. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was killed by her brother, who was later shot and killed by authorities.
At around 2:49 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Riverside Lane in reference to a woman who had possibly been shot.
Upon arrival, authorities found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
The victim’s husband told deputies that she was outside with her brother when he heard around three shots. Her husband said he saw her brother run in the woods towards West Point Lake along with his three dogs.
Deputies and officers checked the area and located the victim’s brother in a boat dock along with the three dogs, that were also shot. After giving verbal commands to show his hands, the suspect refused to comply and discharged one round. The suspect then raised the gun in the direction of the officers.
Deputies and officers fired shots toward the suspect at which point he fell off the dock into the water.
Lifesaving measures were performed; however the suspect was deceased.
The names of the victim and her brother will not be released pending next of kin notification.
