Third suspect arrested for murder on Wallace Dr. in Columbus pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest suspect arrested in the murder of an aspiring rapper in Columbus pleaded not guilty to in court on Thursday.
20-year-old Anna Stecenko is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of 21-year-old Jaylin Williams. Williams was shot and killed August 1 on Wallace Drive.
Police said Stecenko can be placed at the murder scene within an hour of the crime.
Detective Sherman Hayes said police believe she was supposed to lure the victim out of the home for an attempted robbery. Stecenko’s mother, Cynthia Phillips, is also in custody in Harris County for allegedly helping her daughter dispose of the weapon.
Stecenko’s case is bound over to Superior Court where a judge will make a decision on bond.
A warrant is out for the arrest of another suspect in the case. Police have not released the suspect’s name.
