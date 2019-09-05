Windy Conditions as Dorian Moves Northward

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Dorian moves northward well east of the Valley, we will see the far-reaching clouds from the storm pass through at times today with still plenty of hot sunshine in the mix. Due to the proximity of Dorian, winds will gust up to 20-25 MPH out of the northwest today with dry conditions persisting. Though a front coming through over the next 24 hours will help steer Dorian more northeastward away from the Carolinas (after battering them today), highs will still manage to climb well into the mid and upper 90s even through early next week. Friday and Saturday mornings at least look slightly more fall-like and comfortable with lows falling into the 60s, but triple digit heat isn’t totally out of the question over the weekend despite the frontal passage. Rain chances look pretty slim over the next week, with only isolated showers and 10-20% rain coverage at best this weekend and beyond.
As far as Dorian, the storm re-strengthened overnight into a Category 3 hurricane again, and there’s still a possibility it could make landfall over the Carolinas by tomorrow morning. Regardless of whether the center of circulation moves over land or night, Dorian continues to lash out along the Carolina coastline with storm surge, tropical storm-force winds, flooding rains, and even brief tornadoes. By tomorrow morning, Dorian should be moving faster and due northeast, but will still bring gusty winds and rain up the East Coast through the early part of the weekend.
