Windy Conditions as Dorian Moves Northward

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Dorian moves northward well east of the Valley, we will see the far-reaching clouds from the storm pass through at times today with still plenty of hot sunshine in the mix. Due to the proximity of Dorian, winds will gust up to 20-25 MPH out of the northwest today with dry conditions persisting. Though a front coming through over the next 24 hours will help steer Dorian more northeastward away from the Carolinas (after battering them today), highs will still manage to climb well into the mid and upper 90s even through early next week. Friday and Saturday mornings at least look slightly more fall-like and comfortable with lows falling into the 60s, but triple digit heat isn’t totally out of the question over the weekend despite the frontal passage. Rain chances look pretty slim over the next week, with only isolated showers and 10-20% rain coverage at best this weekend and beyond.