All middle, high school MCSD students to receive Chromebooks as part of Personalized Learning Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All middle and high school students in Muscogee County will receive Google Chromebooks to support classroom instruction.
The Muscogee County School District launched the first phase of its district-wide Personalized Learning Initiative. Providing the Google Chromebooks is part of the first phase of the initiative.
MCSD will use personalized learning to build student agency through digital literacy and citizenship. Personalized learning is a widely practiced approach that focuses on providing individual support based on each student’s strengths, needs, and interests.
The school district will provide more than 15,000 devices as part of the one-to-one student learning device rollout by mid-October. The device rollout is the beginning of a multi-year plan to transform instructional practices to meet the learning needs of the modern student.
MCSD has been utilizing differentiated instructional approaches to address individual learning needs for students. The one-to-one student-learning device component is new, but the concept of Personalized Learning is not new for the district.
