Auburn fans celebrate gameday traditions ahead of home season opener

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers have their home season opener against the Tulane Green Wave Saturday night. Like many SEC schools, Auburn’s gameday traditions hold strong each year.
“We feel like Auburn’s traditions are unrivaled in college football,” said Jeff Shearer, Communications Assistant with Auburn Athletics.
He’s referring to traditions that have been around for decades.
“From Tiger Walk two hours before the game when the team gets off the bus and they walk into the stadium with fans on both sides of them cheering them on to the eagle flight about 17 minutes before kickoff and then of course after an Auburn victory, gathering at Toomer’s Corner to roll the trees," Shearer said.
He calls the Auburn fans an “Auburn family."
“There’s a family atmosphere and there’s something about being here among 87,000 of your fellow family members and celebrating together," he said.
Auburn student Jonathan Housand’s favorite tradition happens about 17 minutes before kickoff in Jordan-Hare.
“The eagle. When you see the eagle fly down and come in, you get the ‘war eagle hey’ and you know it’s here; Auburn football is home," Housand said.
Auburn senior Matt Montgomery hasn’t missed a home Auburn football game as a student and enjoys these gameday traditions.
“Honestly, that’s the biggest thing about Auburn is that they’ve never gone back on their way. We wear the same uniforms every game. They don’t have an alternate uniform or anything like that. I think it’s pretty awesome," Montgomery explained.
Another tradition is the voice of the Auburn Tigers. Saturday will be the first home game since the early 2000′s that Rod Bramblett has not called. Bramblett and his wife died in a car accident in May.
“Rod and Paula on this campus and on this community and we will honor them tomorrow before the game in a special way about 20 minutes before the game right before the eagle flight," Shearer said.
Fans are encouraged to wear white to Saturday night’s game. The game is at 6:30CT. The Tiger Walk starts at 4:30CT tomorrow.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.