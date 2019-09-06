Comfortable Mornings Followed by Burning Hot Afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the hot streak we’ve been on lately, a cool front moving across the Southeast this morning has helped usher in a comfortable start to Friday with temperatures in the 60s! Saturday morning looks pleasant too, but don’t be fooled by the somewhat crisp morning air.
Heat will continue to build in the afternoons as a developing ridge of high pressure takes hold over much of the U.S. Though the weekend looks quiet weather-wise, the unseasonable heat will push highs into the upper 90s if not triple digits for some – potentially even through Monday! Dry conditions prevail overall even into next week though, a meager chance of rain (10-20% coverage) returns each afternoon. Overall, the pattern looks abnormally hot and dry for September, and apart from cool mornings the next two days, fall still looks to evade us over the next couple of weeks.
