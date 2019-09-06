Comfortable Mornings Followed by Burning Hot Afternoons

Heat will continue to build in the afternoons as a developing ridge of high pressure takes hold over much of the U.S. Though the weekend looks quiet weather-wise, the unseasonable heat will push highs into the upper 90s if not triple digits for some – potentially even through Monday! Dry conditions prevail overall even into next week though, a meager chance of rain (10-20% coverage) returns each afternoon. Overall, the pattern looks abnormally hot and dry for September, and apart from cool mornings the next two days, fall still looks to evade us over the next couple of weeks.