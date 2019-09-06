East Ga. evacuees returning home after being housed 3 days at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After days of seeking shelter from Hurricane Dorian, evacuees that took shelter at the Columbus Civic Center are finally heading back home.
This comes after Governor Brian Kemp lifted the evacuation order for all of Georgia Thursday morning.
“I want to see my momma,” said Makenzie Brown.
Brown said her mother has been waiting for her to return since she was evacuated from Brunswick, Georgia Monday evening to Columbus with her grandmother to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Dorian.
“My momma stayed home, and I wanted to stay with her, because I knew it was just going to rain,” Brown explained.
“She told me to take the kids and leave since we already had shelters set up,” said Brown’s grandmother, Janice Green.
They’re two of the more than 300 evacuees who took shelter at the Columbus Civic Center. They’ve gotten food, a place to sleep and were able to have a little fun. Now they get to go back home.
“It’s good that we had somewhere to come because you never know what’s going to happen. I do miss being home. I miss my bed and all that good stuff,” said Myelene Jackson.
They’re expected to be home by Thursday night.
