LaGrange pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an armed robbery on Dunson St.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dunson St. in reference to a reported armed robbery.
The victim said he was delivering a pizza to a home when, as he was returning to his car, he was approached by a man in a Halloween mask and a dark-colored hoodie.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded all of the victim’s money.
The suspect was able to run away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.
