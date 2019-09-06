September Is On Fire!

Hold off on that pumpkin spice latte! Mother nature is cranking up the heat for the next week or so, so if you want that first good cold front, forget about it! High temperatures are going to soar into the triple digits across the south this weekend, into early next week, likely shattering record highs. With a strong ridge of high pressure in place, expect little cloud cover, and lots of sun! Aside from an isolated storm on Tuesday as a weak disturbance rotates around the high, I don’t see any respectable rain chances until next weekend when cracks in the high begin to surface, and some tropical moisture filters in from the Caribbean.