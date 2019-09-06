Smiths Station High seniors put up signs of hope to honor students who died by suicide

"It opened my viewpoint that every smile isn't a happy smile, every laugh isn't a happy laugh,” said Renekita Mercer. “There's always something that is going to go on that's in somebody's life and we won't know about it because they don't feel like they have anyone there for them. The thing is, we are here now. Far most and important, we are here and we hope that the signs personally open up their hearts and open up their minds and let them know we are here."