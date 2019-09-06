Smiths Station High seniors put up signs of hope to honor students who died by suicide

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A group of seniors at Smiths Station High School spent the night putting up dozens of signs in the city in honor of two students who lost their lives from suicide this year.
She signs share messages such as, “You Matter,” “Your mistakes do not define you,” and “You are worthy of love.”
"It opened my viewpoint that every smile isn't a happy smile, every laugh isn't a happy laugh,” said Renekita Mercer. “There's always something that is going to go on that's in somebody's life and we won't know about it because they don't feel like they have anyone there for them. The thing is, we are here now. Far most and important, we are here and we hope that the signs personally open up their hearts and open up their minds and let them know we are here."
September marks National Suicide Awareness Month. If you ever need someone to talk to, you can call 800-273-TALK.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.