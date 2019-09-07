Columbus fire crews investigating electrical fire at Clearview BBQ

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a popular barbecue restaurant is under control.
Battalion Chief Terry Herring says an electrical fire in the wall of Clearview BBQ on River Rd. created a small fire at the corner of building just after 3:00 p.m.
Chief Herring says the restaurant had several customers at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.
It is believed at this time that a receptacle shorted out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest information.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.