Columbus fire crews investigating electrical fire at Clearview BBQ
Fire at Clearview BBQ (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | September 7, 2019 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 4:28 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fire at a popular barbecue restaurant is under control.

Battalion Chief Terry Herring says an electrical fire in the wall of Clearview BBQ on River Rd. created a small fire at the corner of building just after 3:00 p.m.

Chief Herring says the restaurant had several customers at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

It is believed at this time that a receptacle shorted out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

