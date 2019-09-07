Columbus man with potentially limited cognitive skills reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a man who may have limited cognitive skills has been reported missing.
Police say 33-year-old Donald Williams was last seen on Sept. 4 when he signed out of Piedmont Columbus Regional at 710 Center St.
Due to a medical condition, police say it is possible that Williams could have limited cognitive skills.
He is 6′ tall and approximately 289 pounds.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.