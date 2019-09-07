Forget About Fall!

Hold off on that pumpkin spice latte! Mother nature is cranking up the heat for the next week or so, so if you want that first good cold front, forget about it! High temperatures are going to possibly soar into the triple digits across the south this weekend, into early next week, likely shattering record highs. With a strong ridge of high pressure in place, expect little cloud cover, and lots of sun! Aside from an isolated storm on Tuesday as a weak disturbance rotates around the high, I don't see any respectable rain chances until next weekend when cracks in the high begin to surface, and some tropical moisture filters in from the Caribbean.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We’re tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic today. Dorian is finally exiting stage, set to make landfall in Nova Scotia as a Category 1 hurricane, and will bring gale force winds to much of the Canadian Maritimes. Meanwhile, Gabrielle is spinning around in the north Atlantic, but isn’t a threat to the United States. Out in the tropical Atlantic, NHC is giving tropical wave Invest 94-L a 60% chance of developing over the the next several days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, though, models are not very bullish on development. Another tropical wave about 600 miles east of Puerto Rico is worth watching over the coming days. Conditions will be more favorable for development in the Bahamas, and you always have to watch sneaky tropical waves during the peak of hurricane season.
