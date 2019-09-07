Forget About Fall!

TROPICAL UPDATE: We’re tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic today. Dorian is finally exiting stage, set to make landfall in Nova Scotia as a Category 1 hurricane, and will bring gale force winds to much of the Canadian Maritimes. Meanwhile, Gabrielle is spinning around in the north Atlantic, but isn’t a threat to the United States. Out in the tropical Atlantic, NHC is giving tropical wave Invest 94-L a 60% chance of developing over the the next several days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, though, models are not very bullish on development. Another tropical wave about 600 miles east of Puerto Rico is worth watching over the coming days. Conditions will be more favorable for development in the Bahamas, and you always have to watch sneaky tropical waves during the peak of hurricane season.