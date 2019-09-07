Harris Co. elementary school gets new playground for kids with special needs

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County elementary school is welcoming a new addition for kids with special needs to their school.
A swing dedication was held at Park Elementary School as part of their playground.
Students and Cascade Hills Church of Columbus teamed up to add the swings to the playground, so that students who are in wheelchairs can swing and have fun during recess.
“The exceptional children brought up, ‘we wanna swing like everyone else, we see y’all on the playground and we want to swing.’ So they took it upon themselves, the fourth graders did,” said Amy Rexrode, a teacher at Park Elementary School.
“It makes me feel like there are children who get to be more happy and they don’t have to,” said Rexrode. “It’s like they’re not standing on the wall watching everyone play they get to be part of that group that gets to play and not just be left out because they’re special.”
Cascade Hills Church donated $7,400 towards the project.
