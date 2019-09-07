Inmate dies at Valdosta State Prison

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -State officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison.
Brodrick Seals, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday around 7:45 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Seals was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead at 8:57 a.m.
His death is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to the department.
Seals was sentenced in Richmond County to serve 20 years for voluntary manslaughter.
