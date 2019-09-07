Sports Overtime: Week 3

By Alex Jones | September 7, 2019 at 12:44 AM EDT - Updated September 7 at 12:44 AM

(WTVM) - It’s week 3 of Sports Overtime! Sports Leader 9 brings you highlights, scores and more from area high school football games every Friday night.

The games Sports Leader 9 covered in Week 3 include:

  • Smiths Station (0) at Central (44)
  • Enterprise (0) at Auburn (44)
  • Opelika (23) at Selma (0)
  • Carver-Montgomery (22) at Russell County (14)
  • Eufaula (38) at Dothan (49)
  • Valley (27) at Beauregard (0)
  • Beulah (18) at Montgomery Academy (46)
  • Vincent (6) at LaFayette (45)
  • Glenwood (41) at Deerfield-Windsor (7)
  • Lee-Scott (7) at Edgewood (41)
  • Abbeville Christian (20) at Chambers Academy (45)
  • Fayette County (54) at Hardaway (22)
  • Northside (14) at Spencer (21)
  • Callaway (56) at LaGrange (10)
  • Upson-Lee (27) at Harris County (14)
  • Jordan (41) at Brookstone (49)
  • Pataula Charter (0) at Pacelli (49)
  • Troup (68) at Columbus (13)
  • Calvary Christian (10) at Central Fellowship (17)
  • Mitchell County (46) at Chattahoochee County (6)
  • Stewart County (38) at Randolph-Clay (18)
  • Manchester (54) at Our Lady of Mercy (0)
  • Turner County (7) at Taylor County (12)
  • Westfield (14) at Southland (47)
  • Kendrick (0) at Temple (35)
  • Lanett (14) at Wadley (13)
  • Loachapoka (18) at Billingsley (35)
  • Northside Methodist (44) at Lakeside (26)
  • Springwood (17) at Lowndes Academy (31)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.