Sports Overtime: Week 3

(WTVM) - It’s week 3 of Sports Overtime! Sports Leader 9 brings you highlights, scores and more from area high school football games every Friday night.
The games Sports Leader 9 covered in Week 3 include:
- Smiths Station (0) at Central (44)
- Enterprise (0) at Auburn (44)
- Opelika (23) at Selma (0)
- Carver-Montgomery (22) at Russell County (14)
- Eufaula (38) at Dothan (49)
- Valley (27) at Beauregard (0)
- Beulah (18) at Montgomery Academy (46)
- Vincent (6) at LaFayette (45)
- Glenwood (41) at Deerfield-Windsor (7)
- Lee-Scott (7) at Edgewood (41)
- Abbeville Christian (20) at Chambers Academy (45)
- Fayette County (54) at Hardaway (22)
- Northside (14) at Spencer (21)
- Callaway (56) at LaGrange (10)
- Upson-Lee (27) at Harris County (14)
- Jordan (41) at Brookstone (49)
- Pataula Charter (0) at Pacelli (49)
- Troup (68) at Columbus (13)
- Calvary Christian (10) at Central Fellowship (17)
- Mitchell County (46) at Chattahoochee County (6)
- Stewart County (38) at Randolph-Clay (18)
- Manchester (54) at Our Lady of Mercy (0)
- Turner County (7) at Taylor County (12)
- Westfield (14) at Southland (47)
- Kendrick (0) at Temple (35)
- Lanett (14) at Wadley (13)
- Loachapoka (18) at Billingsley (35)
- Northside Methodist (44) at Lakeside (26)
- Springwood (17) at Lowndes Academy (31)
