2 Barbour Co. suspects arrested, charged with drug trafficking

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects from Barbour County have been arrested on drug trafficking charges.
Marcus Grubbs, 35, and Melissa Peterson, 29, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Both suspects were arrested Sept. 5.
The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force recovered approximately 1,402 grams of marijuana, 70 grams of MDMA, 605 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 86 grams of cocaine, 36 vials of THC, and six firearms.
Grubbs and Peterson are being held in the Barbour County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
