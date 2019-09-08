Never Ending Heat Continues!

Never ending extreme heat continues Sunday, with highs soaring back into the upper 90s across the southeast! I wouldn't be shocked at all if a couple of spots reached the century mark either. The one change today is I think there will be a few more clouds today, and maybe even a stray storm. Unfortunately, the vast majority of us look to fry! Record breaking heat looks to continue well into the work week, with a massive dome of hot high pressure building over the south. Highs will soar to nearly 100F each day through at least Thursday. After that, a surge of tropical moisture will help break the heat, and bring back more normal rain chances.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Dorian is finally dead after a destructive two week run in the Atlantic basin. However, its the peak of hurricane season, and there's plenty to watch in the Atlantic. Gabrielle is meandering around in the northern Atlantic, and is expected to do so for the next several days, before being catapulted away from the United States.
Closer to home, a tropical wave a few hundred miles east-northeast of Puerto Rico bears watching as it moves into the Bahamas next weekend, and possibly the Gulf of Mexico after that. While models aren't showing significant development of this disturbance, conditions generally look favorable for slow organization, with the NHC giving a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. Whether or not development occurs, a surge of moisture from this wave will bring higher rain chances to the southeast in about 7-10 days.
Out in the tropical Atlantic, NHC is tracking tropical disturbance 94-L. 94L looks healthy on satellite this morning, with numerous showers and storms firing along the wave axis, a sign that it’s trying to get better organized. The tropical disturbance will continue westward towards the Lesser Antilles in the coming days, and the NHC gives it a medium 40% chance of becoming a depression. Development wouldn’t be a surprise, as water temperatures are quite warm, and wind shear doesn’t appear unfavorably high.
Another tropical wave behind 94L is worth watching. The wave is currently exiting Africa, and is near the Cabo Verde Islands. Models are quite aggressive with this feature down the line, and it’s definitely worth watching as its the peak of hurricane season. Good news is that its still thousands of miles away from the United States, so its nothing of immediate concern!
