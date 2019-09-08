Never Ending Heat Continues!

Never ending extreme heat continues Sunday, with highs soaring back into the upper 90s across the southeast! I wouldn't be shocked at all if a couple of spots reached the century mark either. The one change today is I think there will be a few more clouds today, and maybe even a stray storm. Unfortunately, the vast majority of us look to fry! Record breaking heat looks to continue well into the work week, with a massive dome of hot high pressure building over the south. Highs will soar to nearly 100F each day through at least Thursday. After that, a surge of tropical moisture will help break the heat, and bring back more normal rain chances.