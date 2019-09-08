20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship tips off of Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The United States Coast Guard and port partners are searching for four members of the crew of the Golden Ray after the cargo vessel tipped on its side in the Port of Brunswick.
20 of the 24 person crew on board have been rescued from the ship. The Coast Guard does not believe that the four missing crewmembers are submerged below water, but believe that they remain on board somewhere on the craft. The team consists of 23 crew members and one pilot. The vessel, which is 656 feet long and weighs 71,000 tons, is still listing heavily in the St. Simon’s Sound.
The Golden Ray is leaning on its port side. It is unclear if the ship has leaked fuel at this time. An emergency spill response crew is stationed near the Sidney Lanier Bridge, ready to deploy when needed. The Coast Guard is in the process of deploying spill containment booms to contain any spills if necessary
The ship is described as a “roll-on, roll-off” ship, a craft usually used in the transportation of vehicles. There were 4,200 vehicles when the ship capsized.
The Coast Guard said during a press conference that the ship was attempting to turn when it lost control, tipping into the water.
The ship’s master and chief engineer are working with authorities and salvage teams to stabilize the Golden Ray and continue search efforts.
Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port has set up an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. No craft is allowed within a half-mile of the Golden Ray until further notice.
Multiple agencies responded with rescue assets overnight. Coast Guard Sector Charleston were notified by Glynn County 911 of the emergency around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard units to assist.
According to a maritime traffic map, the Golden Ray, a vehicle carrier, was leaving Brunswick and heading to Baltimore.
