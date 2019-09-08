Tribute honors former Voice of the Auburn Tigers before kickoff at home game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A special tribute to honor the former Voice of the Auburn Tigers took place Saturday night before kickoff at Auburn’s first home game of the season.
A video tribute honored Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula who died in a car accident in May.
Fans also saluted their family members who were on the field. The game was the first home Auburn football game since the early 2000s that Bramblett did not call. One of Bramblett’s most memorable calls is the “pick six” call in the 2013 Iron Bowl.
The football team is wearing special decals on their helmets this season in memory of Bramblett.
Andy Burcham is the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers.
