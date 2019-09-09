Columbus Fire & EMS hosts promotion ceremony for 3 employees receiving higher ranks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three members of Columbus Fire and EMS received promotions to higher ranks on Monday.
Promotions are done every two years and take about eight rigorous months for the eligible candidates to go through the assessment center and complete the process.
Josh Rash and David Watson were promoted to sergeant, and Daniel Holland was promoted to lieutenant.
Chief Jeff Meyer said the process is time consuming and takes a personal commitment, which is why promoters and family members are truly proud.
“One of the promotees made mention of it today, it consumes your life basically,” said Meyer. “There is no going out to eat, there is no going to the movies. It gives you a little reprieve from watching the kids sometimes, but the number one priority is to study for the test. They’re going do an awesome job. Wish we could have promoted them earlier than we did, but they are going to do an outstanding job for the citizens of Columbus.”
Eligible candidates are required to do a written test, interview process, a hot seat, and an in-basket, as officials call it.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.