Columbus health official urge safety during heat advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the heat advisory in effect, most people should stay inside according to the Columbus Health Department.
However, if you’re up to braving the heat, there are a few things you should keep in mind.
Officials recommend staying inside Monday but some people decided to risk it and take safety precautions along the way.
“As hot as it is out here, there really is no way to stay cool except stay inside," said Antonio Carter. "So, if you come outside, you might as well be ready because you’re going to get touched by this heat.”
The hot September sun is sizzling over the Chattahoochee Valley. Officials recommend staying inside if possible. But for some, that isn’t a reality.
“We’re trying to walk in the morning,” Sharon Clipshan said. “Even in the evening you think it’s safe, but it’s still pretty hot because the heat builds up during the day.”
Clipshan and her dog walked around Lake Bottom Park Monday morning. When asked if she would walk her dog around the track?
“Absolutely not,” she said. “Never in a million years.”
This heat gun gives you a good indication of why. The ground measured more than 140 degrees.
While getting out and exercising with your pet is healthy, during this heat advisory, officials recommend finding an alternative.
“You’ve got to find a cool place to do that and there’s not a lot of those that don’t have clay, or sand, or asphalt. That can be extremely hot on a pet’s paws." Try to get them some exercise in the house or in your own yard if you have that,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Clipshan said she and her dog try to drink lots of water, avoid the hottest parts of the day, and stay in the shade.
But even in the shade, temperatures soar over 90 degrees.
