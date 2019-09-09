GUEST SEGMENT: BBB advises how to avoid scams when booking vacations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A scam is costing travelers hundreds of dollars.
Criminals are impersonating major brands in hopes of confusing travelers into making unnecessary payments. Many times, they ask customers to pay with a prepaid gift card.
One company that’s being targeted is booking.com. An imposter tricks people into thinking they’re dealing with the actual legitimate site.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau explains more about how the scam works and how to avoid being a victim of the scam. She discusses things to keep in mind to make sure you’re dealing with the correct company and red flags to let you know you’re dealing with a scammer.
