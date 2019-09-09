GUEST SEGMENT: Southern Teal honoring cancer patients with Conquering Cancer Gala in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are five cancers that impact women’s health---ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, and vaginal.
Southern Teal, a nonprofit organization offering outreach programs and education to cancer patients, is hosting an event to honor those in the fight against cancer.
Barbara Motos with Southern Teal gives details on the organization’s upcoming Conquering Cancer Gala. The gala takes place Friday, Sept. 13 6 p.m. at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The event will be a night a love and laughter.
