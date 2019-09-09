Heat Relief Coming!

Aside from the one or two spots that see rain on Tuesday, the rest of the work week looks brutally hot with extreme heat every afternoon. Hot dome of high pressure will build back in with a vengeance Wednesday through Friday, squishing any clouds that try to form, as a result, its going to be very hot & dry. Good news is that by this weekend, a tropical wave currently located north of Puerto Rico will bring a surge of tropical moisture to the southeastern US, breaking down that high. This will result in much higher rain chances by Sunday, lasting into early next week. This is fantastic news considering it’s been brutally hot, and abnormally dry around the Valley. Highs could be as low as the mid-80s Sunday & Monday! Unfortunately, high pressure looks to rebuild for the second half of next week.