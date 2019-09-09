Heat Wave Keeps on Keepin’ On

With the humidity, expect feels like temperatures to climb into the triple digits at times, hence a Heat Advisory in place across parts of the Valley for Monday. Unlike the weekend though, we have slightly better rain chances in the forecast for the start of the week due to a weak front hanging out over the area. Just a 20-30% coverage of isolated showers and storms through mid-week, but better than nothing! Should stay dry for the latter half of the week, but tropical moisture surging toward the Southeast by the weekend and early next week will usher in more clouds and more promising rain chances on the horizon. In the meantime though, no hints of fall in the immediate forecast!