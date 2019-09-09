Heat Wave Keeps on Keepin’ On

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you were hoping for some relief after the heat this weekend, no such luck! The dominant ridge of high pressure helping to amp up the heat wave in the Southeast will hold strong this week pushing highs into the mid to upper 90s each day.
With the humidity, expect feels like temperatures to climb into the triple digits at times, hence a Heat Advisory in place across parts of the Valley for Monday. Unlike the weekend though, we have slightly better rain chances in the forecast for the start of the week due to a weak front hanging out over the area. Just a 20-30% coverage of isolated showers and storms through mid-week, but better than nothing! Should stay dry for the latter half of the week, but tropical moisture surging toward the Southeast by the weekend and early next week will usher in more clouds and more promising rain chances on the horizon. In the meantime though, no hints of fall in the immediate forecast!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.