Standing Boy Trails set to open in Columbus for some outdoor fun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new Standing Boy Trails is something for the whole family to enjoy.
The Standing Boy Trails project has been in the works for about four years and is led by Blake Melton. Melton is passionate about biking.
He helped raise the funds to build the trails and said this is an exciting day to see part of it finally open.
Right now, there is about a 5 mile trail that people can enjoy and the goal is build up to 25 miles.
“It’s been great and it’s really cool to see folks out here ,” said Melton. “We were real Intentional about building green trails that’s accessible for everybody. So my kids can ride it. I’ve had a 60-year-old out here on hybrids riding it. It’s fun for advanced riders, but it’s also very accessible, so people shouldn’t at all be intimidated to come give it a try.”
Melton said phase one of the project cost about $450, 000 and phase two is an $800,000 project. They have about $400,000 of that and they plan to have the full amount by this winter. The plan to start building next spring.
The Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley also played a major role by helping with the funding. Betsy Covington, president of the foundation, said this is just another way for the community to come together.
“I think when we think about what makes this community special, we’ve realized we live in a part of the country where we can do outdoor recreation all year round," sad Covington. "A trail system like this that’s well designed, that’s safe for people to come out and enjoy, whether they are an experienced rider or families with kids, it’s really important.”
Tish Hidle is an experienced biker who’s been following the progress of the project since it started. She said she’s been waiting for this day.
“It was so worth it. Oh my gosh it was fun, it was flowy, it was fast, but it was beginner friendly. So you can bring your kids out here,”said Hidle.
