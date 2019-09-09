Trial begins for man charged in 2017 shooting death on Henson Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jury selection was expected to begin Monday in the trial of Columbus man charged in a 2017 murder.
The case against Anthony King Jr. has been continued. King was arrested two years ago and is suspected of killing 18-year-old Tremain Taylor on Henson Avenue.
Prosecutors subpoenaed what they call a key witness but have been unable to find that person. Judge Bobby Peters reduced the charge to involuntary manslaughter and is sending the case back to the grand jury.
King will be released on a $20,000 bond and required to wear an ankle monitor.
