Four Columbus restaurants collecting donations for Bahamas hurricane relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like people across the Chattahoochee Valley, four Columbus restaurants are coming together to do their part in helping those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap, Jarfly, Nonic and Smokey Bones are gathering donations of clothes, household products and non-perishable items.
In just a few days, the community donated hundreds of items.
The chef at Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap is driving all of the donations down to Florida where they will be loaded up and taken directly to those in the Bahamas who need help.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.