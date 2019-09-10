Harris Co. dentist providing free work for first responders, veterans on 9/11

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of the 18th anniversary of 9/11, a Harris County dentist’s office will be providing free dental work to first responders.
Hamilton Family Dentistry is hosting their first-ever free dentistry day on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
All of the dentistry performed will be free to military, veterans and first responders. Patients can choose from an extraction, cleaning or filling.
Patients attending the “Helping Heroes Smile” event may have a bit of a wait, so Hamilton Family Dentistry is asking attendees to remain patient.
