Majority of Army families would move off-base to escape poor conditions, report shows

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A report released by the office of the Army Inspector General shows that a majority of families living on Army bases are dissatisfied with their living conditions and would move off-base, if they could afford it.
At 48 of the 49 Army installations surveyed by the Inspector General’s office, residents expressed concerns with safety or environmental issues and some level of dissatisfaction with their housing experience.
One of the main areas concern was expressed was maintenance and work order process, as well as a lack of communication and transparency coming from the property management companies.
68 percent of survey respondents reported being dissatisfied with their privatized housing experience, while 64 percent said that, if they could afford it, they would move off-base to escape the poor conditions.
Fort Benning is one of the Army installations surveyed by the office of the Army Inspector General for the purposes of this study.
To view the full report, click here.
