Muscogee Co. D.A. releases findings of investigation into boys home owned by Muscogee Co. Marshal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The findings of an investigation into a group home owned by Muscogee County Marshal Greg Countryman have been released.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the Invictus Transformational Wellness Center concluded in March, at which time the results were handed over to Muscogee County District Attorney Julia Slater.
The probe aimed to investigate allegations that the home failed to report child abuse and failed to adequately provide care for a resident while the resident was housed at the Muscogee County Jail
D.A. Slater’s follow-up investigation has cleared Marshal Countryman and all other members of the Juniper Ave. facility in a statement saying,
Marshal Countryman also said the home has received three A’s from the state since the investigation.
The GBI investigation was launched on Feb. 6 at the request of the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office.
