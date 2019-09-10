Muscogee County School Board discusses ways to improve student attendance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board talked about ways to keep students in the classroom and off the streets during their Monday night work session.
Members discussed ways to reduce the number of unexcused absences and to increase attendance during standardized testing periods. Administrators said they hope a boost in attendance will improve each school’s overall performance.
“Understand the importance of what we're doing, which ultimately is to have kids in the classroom learning,” said Judge Gil McBride. “And if that turns out, we all hope and pray it would, they will not be in the courtroom, at least not in any other way than as a lawyer.”
The school district also plans to add 24-hour counseling services or students.
