Sizzling Heat Tempered with a Few Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The early September heat waves presses on for the rest of the work as a dominant ridge of high pressure over the Southeast easily pushes afternoons highs into the mid to upper 90s. With the late summertime humidity refusing to budge, feels like temperatures will near or hit the triple digits at times.
At least for today, we stand a chance of some hit-or-miss storms firing up during the afternoon and early evening hours, though not everyone is guaranteed rain. Some of the developing storms may be on the strong side, but the main benefit of the storms will be the rain to help cool us off. Wednesday through Friday though look dry and hot before we transition to a more unsettled pattern this weekend and beyond.
A disturbance located over the southern Bahamas looks to move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. Regardless of whether or not an organized system develops, we expect some deep tropical moisture to surge toward the Gulf Coast by the weekend. If that moisture makes it far enough north to the Valley, we can expect more cloud cover and higher rain chances at least Sunday into next Tuesday, which will help knock our temperatures down a few degrees.
