Valley police arrest man in connection with parking lot shooting that injured seven

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department has taken a man into custody in connection to a shooting that left seven people injured.
20-year-old Montavious Demetrel Dawson of Opelika has been arrested on two counts of first degree assault in connection to the shooting in the parking lot of Fairfax Kindergarten on Sept. 1.
The investigation of the shooting revealed there was some type of party being held at Fairfax Kindergarten when an argument occurred between some of the men present. They went out to the parking lot where at least one man began shooting.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
