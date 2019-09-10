Watching The Gulf

Powerful dome of hot high pressure will once again build over the Southeastern US from Wednesday to Friday this week. This will completely eliminate any chance of rain for the remainder of the work week. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s, threatening record highs. High pressure will begin breaking down some on Saturday, and in the meantime, a strong tropical wave will pass across Florida into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions look marginally favorable for a depression to form, with shear & dry air, along with a lack of time over water being primary inhibitors for development. With that being said, chances of something spinning up are increasing, with a hypothetical landfall being Sunday or Monday. Regardless of development, a surge of deep tropical moisture will bring much higher rain chances to the Valley Sunday-Tuesday, which would be very beneficial given our drought situation. It’s worth mentioning that while models unanimously show development, they do keep it very weak. Just something to watch for now.