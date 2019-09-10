11-year-old boy reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing.
Ark’Quavious Streeter was last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 on Lee St.
He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and without a shirt.
Streeter is also know to frequent the area of Mellon St.
He is 4′0″ tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.