3 Columbus figure skaters to compete in regional competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Figure Skating Academy announced three competitors who are heading to the South Atlantic Regional Competition.
Ashley Fields, Mary Jo Fryer, and Hunter Hathaway will compete against qualifying skaters from all over the southeast in one of Figure skating’s most prestigious events of the year.
“It would mean that I truly overcame my fears of having anxiety when I skate,” said Mary Jo.
“It would mean a lot because last year, I went to finals and hopefully I can place higher than I did last year,” commented Ashley.
The competition takes place in Atlon, Pennsylvania October 4 to October 8.
