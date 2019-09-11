Columbus police investigating shooting on Parkchester Dr.

Columbus police investigating shooting on Parkchester Dr.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Source: Matt Rourke)
By Alex Jones | September 11, 2019 at 1:46 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 1:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are currently investigating an afternoon shooting on Parkchester Dr.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of the residential area at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Once there, they were able to speak to a witness of the shooting.

There is no word at this time on if any injuries were sustained or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.