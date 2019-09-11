Columbus police investigating shooting on Parkchester Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Columbus are currently investigating an afternoon shooting on Parkchester Dr.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of the residential area at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Once there, they were able to speak to a witness of the shooting.
There is no word at this time on if any injuries were sustained or any potential suspects.
