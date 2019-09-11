Gulf Watch This Weekend

Hot dome of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next couple of days, bringing hot & sunny conditions, and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Our next rainmaker is currently in the Bahamas, and it will arrive on Sunday. It is becoming increasingly likely that a depression will form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, bringing heavy rain & gusty winds to the northern Gulf coast Sunday into Monday. National Hurricane Center calls for a medium 60% chance of development. Too early to know where greatest impacts will be felt, and what exactly they will be. Good news is that all indications that if something were to spin up, the system would remain a weak, lopsided rainmaker. Just something to watch for now, but I think some squally weather is becoming more probable on Monday. Next name on the list is Humberto.