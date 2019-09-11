Host registration open for ‘On the Table’ community forums in Columbus

“We want to share details about this year’s On the Table which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22,” said Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “When we sit down with each other, across from one another and have meaningful conversations, and we share experiences and beliefs, life priorities and our dreams, we come away knowing each other better as individuals and we have empathy that we may not have had before.”