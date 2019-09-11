Host registration open for ‘On the Table’ community forums in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Host registration is now open for the On the Table community forums.
Residents of the Chattahoochee Valley are invited to sign up to host meal-time, meaningful conversations in their homes, workplaces, or community spaces as part of the On the Table initiative on October 22.
During the gatherings, residents will discuss not only what’s good about the community, but also ways to make it better, safe, more sustainable, and more.
“We want to share details about this year’s On the Table which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 22,” said Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “When we sit down with each other, across from one another and have meaningful conversations, and we share experiences and beliefs, life priorities and our dreams, we come away knowing each other better as individuals and we have empathy that we may not have had before.”
Hosts will be responsible for gathering 8 to 12 people for a community-wide conversation.
On the Table is presented by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.
For more information about the On the Table initiative, click here.
