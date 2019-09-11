LifeSouth Blood Center hosts blood drive in Columbus in honor of 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LifeSouth Blood Center is asking for blood donations as part of the remembrance of 9/11.
Wednesday was the first time they’ve set up a bus outside of Keller Williams Realty on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. Volunteers were given an easy and mobile way to give blood. A number of volunteers showed up to help others on a day that means so much to so many.
“Keller Williams likes to give back to the community, so we try in every area that we can to give back. We felt like this was a great way to give back in honor of 9/11," said Tracy Dean, operating principal at Keller Williams.
The blood will go to St. Francis Hospital, the Houston Clinic, and other hospitals in the local area. Both volunteers and those riding along in the bus said it’s a great way to give to those in need.
