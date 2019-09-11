Man re-indicted for 2017 murder on Henson Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of murder was re-indicted on Tuesday.
18-year-old Anthony King was indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault, and a new charge of involuntary manslaughter. King was arrested and charged in the 2017 shooting death of Tremaine Taylor on Henson Avenue.
On Monday, Judge Bobby Peters rejected a plea bargain that would have reduced the murder charge to involuntary manslaughter and cut King’s sentence from life in prison to four years.
King was arrested and charged in the 2017 shooting death of Tremaine Taylor on Henson Aveneue. After spending nearly two years in jail, the case is slated to go to trial on Nov. 4.
