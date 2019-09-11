2019 Maneuver Warfighter Conference underway at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday kicked off the 2019 Maneuver Warfighter Conference that will take place through Thursday, Sept. 12.
The annual conference provides a forum for leadership across the Army to discuss and focus on training soldiers to prepare the Maneuver force for the future. The year’s theme is “The Brigade Combat Team: Readying for Large Scale Combat.”
"This even allows us to invite senior leaders throughout the Army who are attending the conference this week, out to the range outside of the conference halls, and the classrooms, and the auditoriums so that they can have a chance to actually fire the newest pistols and rifles that their soldiers are currently fielding at this point,” said Lt. Col. H.T. Lawrence.
Each day of the conference will build upon the previous day and ultimately provide direction to sharpen the Maneuver force for the future.
