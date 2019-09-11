New baseball league for people with austism, special needs coming to Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new baseball league is coming to the Auburn-Opelika area for those with autism and special needs.
The alternative baseball league already has teams across the country including, Phenix City and Columbus. Now, people in the Lee County area can also participate. The league is for people who are 15 or older.
Evan Crawford, former professional baseball player and Auburn baseball star, will be the coordinator for the new league.
“Right now, we don’t have anything like that,” said Crawford. “It’s a great opportunity for those guys to get out there like anyone else. For them to have baseball, a sport they maybe weren’t able to play growing up, I think it’s a great opportunity and a sense of community.”
Crawford said they’re recruiting more players and hope to have the new league up and running this fall.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.