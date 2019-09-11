Order of Eastern Star provides lunch to first responders in honor of 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fraternal organization provided lunch for first responders in Columbus Wednesday in honor of 9/11.
Chicken, yellow rice, sweet tea, and more were on dozens of plates at the Columbus Police Department. Order of Eastern Star said this is the fifth year they’ve done this event on Sept. 11.
"And this is small compared to what they do. We can't repay them. But we can certainly tell them ‘hey we appreciate you.’ This is our day for doing that,” said Lula Battle with Eastern Stars.
Brookestone School also provided treats for the first responders. Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick said between the two, they’ve had lunch and a dessert.
