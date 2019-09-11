Stubborn Summer Heat + Watching the Tropics

A disturbance hanging out over the southern Bahamas has a 50/50 chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. The disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Gulf by the weekend. If the disturbance is able to better organize, we could have a tropical depression or tropical storm for early next week (next on the list is Humberto). It looks like any developing system would be on the weaker side, nevertheless the Southeast and eastern Gulf Coast can expect more clouds and rain in the forecast over the weekend into early next week. As of right now, we’re forecasting 40-50% coverage of off-and-on rain Sunday through Wednesday. Thanks to the unsettled weather, we may finally see highs dropping down into the 80s by Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!