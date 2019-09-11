8-year-old saves money to send to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old boy surprised Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) with a donation of over $100 in cash.
Zaylin Scott is a third grader at West Bainbridge Elementary. The youngster saved the money he made making and selling key-chains this summer.
“When I heard about Hurricane Dorian wiping out the Bahamas, I knew what I wanted to do with this money," Scott said. "The people of the Bahamas need it more than I do.”
Zaylin was treated to a personal tour of BPS Headquarters.
Bainbridge Public Safety is accepting donations to send to the Bahamas until Thursday.
