American Legion Post 35 in Columbus hosts 9/11 Day of Remembrance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - American Legion Post 35 hosted a Day of Remembrance Wednesday for first responders in Columbus.
The event consisted of prayer, songs hailing America, and more.
“Some 3,000 Americans lost their lives as a result of a brutal attack on this country--- firefighters police officers. We have individuals that were young and some of them weren’t born when this took place. We make them understand and train them to understand the importance of the event,” said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren.
“What I remember of it, I was 10 years old, I was in fifth grade, and it was really kind of hush hush around the school because I was in school that day,” said fireman Zachary. “They kind of locked us up and sent us home a little early. I remember my mom sitting me down and telling me about it. At that time, I didn’t understand, but as I got older, I grew to understand. It almost raises a little bit of pride and at the same time, a little bit of anger almost and a willingness to want to do good by those people who passed away.”
Attendees were given a moment to pause, reflect, and express how such a horrific event brought Americans together then and now.
